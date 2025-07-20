Seahawks Release TE Noah Fant

The Seahawks announced on Sunday that they have released veteran TE Noah Fant ahead of training camp.

Fant, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that included a $7,176,892 signing bonus when he was traded to the Seahawks.

Seattle acquired Fant as a part of the Russell Wilson trade and soon after picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season, which was worth $6.85 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 but re-signed with Seattle on a two-year contract in March of 2024.

In 2024, Fant appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Fant as it becomes available.