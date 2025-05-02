Seahawks Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
-
LSU CB Zy Alexander
-
Arkansas WR Tyrone Broden
-
Illinois LB Seth Colema
-
Illinois State LB Jalan Gaines
-
Mississippi LB Jared Ivy
-
West Virginia DE T.J. Jackson
-
Minnesota TE Nick Kallerup
-
Central Florida T Amari Knight
-
Northwestern TE Marshall Lang
-
Florida Atlantic C Federico Maranges
-
Utah LB Connor O’Toole
-
Southern Mississippi NT Demeco Roland
-
Iowa State NT J.R. Singleton
-
South Alabama NT Bubba Thomas
-
Villanova CB Isas Waxter
-
UNLV LB Jackson Woodard
-
Missouri State RB Jacardia Wright
Broden began his college career at Bowling Green back in 2019. He spent four seasons there before transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season.
In total, Broden played six years and totaled 104 receptions for 1,505 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns over the course of 57 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!