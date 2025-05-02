Seahawks Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Broden began his college career at Bowling Green back in 2019. He spent four seasons there before transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season.

In total, Broden played six years and totaled 104 receptions for 1,505 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns over the course of 57 games.