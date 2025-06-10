Seahawks Sign P Michael Dickson To Four-Year, $16.2M Extension

Per Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks have signed P Michael Dickson to a four-year, $16.2 million contract extension.

This extension once again makes Dickson the league’s highest-paid punter after he previously signed a four-year extension with Seattle back in 2021.

Dickson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, but he signed a four-year extension instead.

He hails from Sydney, Australia, and found his way to the University of Texas before being drafted into the NFL. He has spent his entire career with the Seahawks and is now signed through 2029.

In 2024, Dickson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and totaled 3,756 yards on 76 attempts (49.4 YPA), which includes a longest punt of 68 yards.

We will have more details on Dickson’s contract when they become available.