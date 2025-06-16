Seahawks Sign UDFA OT Luke Felix-Fualalo

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed UDFA OT Luke Felix-Fualalo.
Felix-Fualalo was a three-star recruit and the No. 109 offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class out of Santa Ana, California. He committed to Utah and transferred to Hawaii after three seasons.
In his collegiate career, Felix-Fualalo appeared in 45 games over six years at Utah and Hawaii.
