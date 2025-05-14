Seahawks Signed Third-Round QB Jalen Milroe

The Seattle Seahawks have signed third-round QB Jalen Milroe to a four-year rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Seattle now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 18 Grey Zabel G Signed 2 35 Nick Emmanwori S 2 50 Elijah Arroyo TE 3 92 Jalen Milroe QB Signed 5 142 Rylie Mills DL Signed 5 166 Tory Horton WR Signed 5 175 Robbie Ouzts TE Signed 6 192 Bryce Cabeldue G Signed 7 223 Damien Martinez RB Signed 7 234 Mason Richman OT Signed 7 238 Ricky White III WR Signed

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

He has remained firm in his stance that he is not interested in a position change as he transitions to the NFL and wants to remain a quarterback at the pro level.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,264,086 rookie contract that includes a $1,195,700 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.