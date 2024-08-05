Seahawks Signing LB Blake Lynch, Waiving C Mike Novitsky

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they are signing LB Blake Lynch and are waiving C Mike Novitsky in a corresponding move.

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch most recently signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Lynch appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles.