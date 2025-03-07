Seahawks Tender ERFA TE Brady Russell

The Seattle Seahawks announced they tendered a contract to exclusive rights free agent TE Brady Russell on Friday.

Russell, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad.

The Seahawks signed him off of the Eagles’ practice squad in September 2023 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in April of last year.

In 2024, Russell appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles on their special teams unit.