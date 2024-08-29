Seahawks To Work Out OLB Tyus Bowser

According to Adam Caplan, the Seahawks plan to work out OLB Tyus Bowser.

He would have some familiarity with Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald after overlapping with him in Baltimore.

Bowser, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2023 when the Ravens opted to release him.

In 2022, Bowser appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.