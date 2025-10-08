Seahawks Tweaked Practice Squad For Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed S Maxen Hook to the practice squad and placed OL Shane Lemieux on the practice squad injured list in a corresponding move.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DT Quinton Bohanna WR Tyrone Broden C Federico Maranges (International) LB Patrick O’Connell NT Brandon Pili LB Jamie Sheriff DT J.R. Singleton WR Ricky White III RB Jacardia Wright (Injured) WR Courtney Jackson LB Chris Paul DB Shemar Jean-Charles OT Amari Kight DB Shaquill Griffin DB Jerrick Reed T Logan Brown RB Myles Gaskin OL Shane Lemieux (Injured) S Maxen Hook

Lemieux, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

Lemieux then finished out the 2023 season on injured reserve with New York. He caught on with the Saints in 2024 and was cut coming out of the preseason before returning on the practice squad and later being called up to the active roster.

He re-signed with the Saints in August but was among the final roster cuts. Seattle signed him to the practice squad in September.

In 2024, Lemieux appeared in seven games for the Saints with four starts.