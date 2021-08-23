Seahawks Waive Two Including QB Alex McGough, Place Two On Injured Reserve

The Seahawks announced they have waived QB Alex McGough and DT Cedrick Lattimore.

Seattle also placed LB Ben Burr-Kirven and WR John Ursua on injured reserve to reach the 80-man roster limit before Tuesday’s deadline.

Burr-Kirven and Ursua both tore ACL’s during Saturday’s preseason game.

McGough, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $2,563,692 with Seattle but wound up being among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, McGough signed a futures contract with the Jaguars last year but was waived coming out of the preseason. He later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad soon after.

Houston once again waived McGough coming out of camp and he was later added to their practice squad and eventually released. He returned to Seattle’s practice squad late in the 2020 season.

During his four-year college career at Florida International, McGough threw for 9,091 yards while completing 60.4 percent of his passes to go along with 65 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over the course of 46 games.