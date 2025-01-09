Seahawks Want To Get D.K. Metcalf More Involved Next Season

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf finished this season with 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns while struggling to make an impact in the red zone with just two catches on seven targets and no touchdowns in 2024.

When talking to reporters, HC Mike Macdonald said they are looking to take better advantage of Metcalf’s physicality and want to figure out ways to get the receiver more involved going forward.

“Those are the things we’re looking to build off with DK,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s such a force out there. It’s not just good enough to get the coverage tilted to him. We’ve got to figure out more ways to get him the ball consistently and let him impact the game with the ball in his hands rather than just moving coverage that way.”

Metcalf, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

