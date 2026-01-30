Seahawks Will Be Up For Sale After Super Bowl

Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seattle Seahawks will officially be up for sale after Super Bowl LX.

Paul Allen purchased the team several years ago but after his passing in 2018, his sister, Jody Allen, has been the executor of the trust with a directive from her late brother to eventually sell both the Seahawks and Trailblazers and donate the proceeds to charity.

By waiting until now, the Seahawks are now beyond a date whereby a sale of the franchise would have triggered sharing 10 percent of the proceeds with the state of Washington.

The Seahawks are valued in the range of $6-7 billion and one executive tells ESPN that the final purchase price could be as high as $8 billion when all is said and done.

There has been speculation for years that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos could be interested in acquiring the franchise, but he has declined to get involved in other teams that have come up for sale including the Commanders are few years.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.