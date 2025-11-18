Per the wire, the Seahawks worked out eight players on Tuesday, including QB Hendon Hooker.

The following is a full list of players who worked out with Seattle:

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

He was let go by Detroit among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season and caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.