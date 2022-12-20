Seahawks Worked Out Four Defensive Tackles

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks hosted four defensive tackles for workouts on Tuesday including C.J. Brewer.

The full list of players includes:

Brewer, 25, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose, once again, last week.

In 2022, Brewer has appeared in two games and recorded two tackles.