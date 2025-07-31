Seahawks Worked Out OT Cameron Fleming

The Seattle Seahawks had a workout for veteran OT Cameron Fleming on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s a sign that the team might not be quite satisfied with their depth at tackle. Starting LT Charles Cross is going to miss most of the rest of the preseason after having surgery to repair a dislocated finger.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected not to pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however.

From there, Fleming had a one-year stint with the Giants and a four-year stint with the Broncos, all on one-year deals.

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.