Seahawks Working To Sign Quandre Diggs To Practice Squad

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are in the process of trying to sign veteran S Quandre Diggs to their practice squad.

The veteran was cut by the Titans earlier this season to free space for younger options and to allow Diggs to seek more playing time elsewhere.

Seattle’s been pretty banged up at safety this season.

Diggs, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Seattle reworked Diggs’ contract, giving the defensive back more injury protection as well as adding a voidable year in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Seattle. Diggs was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 when the Seahawks released him during the offseason. He caught on with the Titans on a one-year deal last year before returning to Tennessee this past summer.

However, the Titans cut him at the start of November.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in nine games for the Titans, making four starts and recording 30 tackles and a pass defense.