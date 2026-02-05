Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named 2025 Offensive Player Of The Year

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been named the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors.

Here are the vote totals for this award:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle: 272 points (14 first-place votes) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 223 (12) Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: 170 (8) Bijan Robinson, Atlanta: 168 (6) Drake Maye, New England: 58 Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (3) Josh Allen, Buffalo (1), Trey McBride, Arizona (1)

Smith-Njigba, 23, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

He signed a four-year, $14,417,308 contract that includes a $7,485,316 signing bonus and carried a $3,931,993 cap figure for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Smith-Njigba appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 119 of 163 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.