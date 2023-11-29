Shaq Leonard Expected To Make Decision This Weekend Following Cowboys, Eagles Visits

Ian Rapoport reports that following visits with the Cowboys and Eagles this week, veteran LB Shaquille Leonard will take the weekend before deciding which team to join.

The Colts waived Leonard because his role on defense was decreasing, as multiple back surgeries have limited him over the past few years.

The Vikings and Broncos are two other teams that were reported to be in the mix for Leonard.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks or interceptions.

