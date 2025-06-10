Six Teams Made Initial Inquiries With CB Jaire Alexander

According to Josina Anderson, former Packers CB Jaire Alexander has already heard from six teams after Green Bay released him yesterday.

The veteran rejected a pay cut from the Packers because he expected his market in free agency to be strong, and this is a solid early sign.

Anderson didn’t mention any teams specifically, but there’s a good chance at least a handful were mentioned in our Top Free Agent Landing Spots post for Alexander.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and seven pass defenses.

