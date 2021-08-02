Source: Dolphins Signing TE Gabe Holmes

A league source tells NFLTR that the Dolphins are signing veteran TE Gabe Holmes to a contract on Monday.

This comes just a day after Miami was forced to place three tight ends on the COVID-19 list, so they could clearly use some help at the position.

Holmes, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of preseason, but was cut loose just a few weeks later.

Holmes had brief stints with the Seahawks, Ravens and Cardinals before signing on with the Colts in 2019. He sat out the 2020 season.

In 2018, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Cardinals but did not record any statistics.