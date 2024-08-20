Steelers Announce Four Moves, Place C Nate Herbig On IR

The Steelers announced four moves on Tuesday, placing C Nate Herbig on injured reserve due to a torn rotator cuff, which will end his 2024 season.

The team also signed DL Marcus Haynes and Kyahva Tezino while releasing DB Anthony Averett.

Steelers second-round C Zach Frazier is now slated to start at center in place of Herbig.

Herbig, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and managed to make the roster each of the past three seasons.

Philadelphia had tendered Herbig at the original round level worth just over $2.4 million for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose, at which point he was claimed by the Jets. He then signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers back in March of 2023.

In 2023, Herbig appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and made two starts at guard.