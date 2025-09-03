Steelers Announced Three Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Lance McCutcheon and LB Jon Rhattigan to the practice squad. 

To make room, the team cut OL Aiden Williams. The other spot comes from WR Robert Woods, who asked for and was granted his release yesterday. 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Beanie Bishop
  2. DB Sebastian Castro
  3. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  4. DB James Pierre
  5. DB Daryl Porter
  6. DL Kyler Baugh
  7. DL DeMarvin Leal
  8. LB Julius Welschof (International)
  9. OL Dylan Cook
  10. OL Steven Jones
  11. RB Lew Nichols
  12. RB Trey Sermon
  13. TE JJ Galbreath
  14. WR Max Hurleman
  15. WR Ke’Shawn Williams
  16. LB Jon Rhattigan
  17. WR Lance McCutcheon

Rhattigan, 26, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad. 

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and again in 2023, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

The Seahawks cut Rhattigan again coming out of the preseason in 2024 and he was claimed by the Panthers. 

In 2024, Rhattigan appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 12 total tackles. 

