Steelers Calling Around Looking To Trade For Another Offensive Playmaker

Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers have had “preliminary conversations” with multiple teams about adding a playmaker on offense to complement WR D.K. Metcalf.

Schultz adds Pittsburgh is believed to be “motivated to get a deal done,” but there’s plenty of time before the season starts.

It was reported earlier this month that the Steelers called the Saints inquiring about WR Chris Olave‘s availability, but New Orelans didn’t seem interested in a trade.

Additionally, Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins have discussed a trade involving TE Jonnu Smith with Pittsburgh after he approached them about a revised deal.

After trading WR George Pickens as he enters the final year of his deal, the Steelers have WRs Robert Woods and Calvin Austin, along with TEs Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington outside of Metcalf. They appear to be heading towards a run-centric approach in 2025, but they still could use some playmaking weapons for the passing game.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Smith and the Steelers as the news becomes available.