Steelers Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve signed DT Kyler Baugh to their practice squad and released DB Daryl Porter from the unit.

Porter Jr., 23, was a three-star recruit and the 89th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed to West Virginia but transferred to Miami after two years.

Porter signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent this year but was let go during camp and caught on with the Steelers practice squad.

In 2025, Porter has appeared in one game for the Steelers, but has yet to record a statistic.

In his collegiate career, Porter appeared in 49 games and recorded 108 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and 18 passes defended.