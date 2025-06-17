Steelers Reportedly ‘Lowballing’ Teams In Trade Talks For Pass Catcher

Pittsburgh’s offense will look much different in 2025 after trading for WR D.K. Metcalf and sending WR George Pickens to Dallas.

The Steelers will need to add another receiving playmaker for new QB Aaron Rodgers, and they have previously been linked to Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts and Saints WR Chris Olave.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported the Steelers have been engaged in talks for another pass catcher, but he said they have been lowballing teams with late-round compensation for starting-level players.

“They’re going to have to get another pass catcher,” Jones said, via the Pushing the Pile podcast. “I don’t know if that’s wide receiver, and I don’t know if that’s tight end. They’re going to have to get a pass catcher and they know that. They’ve been lowballing teams when they make a call, saying, ‘Hey, how about this guy?’ And they’re like, ‘No, we’re not doing that for a conditional sixth-round pick.'”

Of the potential targets linked to Pittsburgh so far, Smith seems the most realistic given his history with Steelers OC Arthur Smith and what his agent has said remains a “fluid” situation with Miami.

Smith skipped mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract following last year’s breakout season with the Dolphins.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers as the news becomes available.