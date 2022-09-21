Steelers S Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games

According to Field Yates, Steelers S Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the next three games after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He’s currently on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve.

Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal this past April.

In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.