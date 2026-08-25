Steelers Sign DB Brandon Hill

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Brandon Hill to a contract.

The Steelers released WR Joaquin Davis in a corresponding move.

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived last March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year and also made a cameo with the Raiders.

Hill signed with the Bears during camp this year but was released shortly after.

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.