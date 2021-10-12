Steelers Sign WR Anthony Miller & DL Isaiah Mack To PS, Cut DT Eli Ankou

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed WR Anthony Miller and DL Isaiah Mack to their practice squad and released NT Eli Ankou from the unit.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Miller, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him on Wednesday. Miller cleared waivers and became a free agent.

In 2021, Miller appeared in two games for the Texans and caught five of 11 targets for 23 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.