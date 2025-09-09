Steelers Signing S Jabrill Peppers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finalizing a contract with veteran S Jabrill Peppers.

The veteran was a surprise cut by the Patriots before Week 1 but didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. Pittsburgh was thin at safety before losing veteran S DeShon Elliott to a knee injury on Sunday.

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension last year. He was set to make a guaranteed base salary of $4,500,000 this season when he was surprisingly released.

In 2024, Peppers appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.