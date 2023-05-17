Steelers To Release CB Ahkello Witherspoon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have informed veteran CB Ahkello Witherspoon he will be released.

He’s been a spot starter for the Steelers over the past two seasons but Pittsburgh’s upgrades at the position this offseason likely made him expendable, especially considering the cap savings.

According to Over The Cap, cutting Witherspoon saves the Steelers $4 million in cap space with $1.482 million in dead money.

Witherspoon, 28, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

In 2022, Witherspoon appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded 20 total tackles, one interception and two passes defended.