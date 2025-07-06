Stephon Gilmore Still Planning To Play In 2025 But Will Be Picky

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore remains unsigned as training camp approaches. However, the former 2019 Defensive Player of the Year indicated recently he’s still looking to catch on with a team in 2025 — just not any team.

“I want to play this year,” Gilmore said on The Money Down podcast. “It’s got to be the right situation. You know what I’m saying? It’s got to be the right situation for me. You know what I’m saying? I’m not just going to sign anywhere, so it’s got to be the right situation. I still love the game. I still can contribute. It’s just got to be the right place.”

There hasn’t been a whole lot of noise around Gilmore this offseason. He was in Dallas earlier this spring but it wasn’t for an official visit with the Cowboys and they’ve since added some younger options.

Gilmore has played for five different teams in the last five years and there’s a solid chance this year will make it six.

We took a look at several potential landing spots for Gilmore earlier this summer.

Gilmore, 34, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 and he finished out his deal before signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings in 2024.

In 2024, Gilmore appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 56 tackles, an interception and nine pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.