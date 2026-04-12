Strong Chance Kayvon Thibodeaux Is Traded Before Or During Draft?

According to Jason La Canfora, multiple league sources expect the upcoming NFL draft to catalyze a trade for Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux.

It’s been pretty clear that the Giants would be willing to trade Thibodeaux for the right price this offseason. La Canfora’s sources point out the Giants seem high on this class of edge rushers, which might make them willing to take less to shed Thibodeaux’s salary in the last year of his contract.

“I think Thibodeaux is gone if they can get a third for him,” said one longtime NFL executive who has a strong feel for New York’s ownership group and has been involved in major transactions involving the Giants in the past. “That’s a guess, but it’s a deep edge class.”

Another thought Giants HC John Harbaugh might be willing to take even less than a third.

“If he likes what’s still on the board after Day Two (round three), maybe he just takes a four (fourth-round pick),” one exec said. “He’s not the guy who took Thibodeaux at five, remember.”

Thibodeaux, 25, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option and owe him over $14 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux appeared in 10 games for the Giants and made 10 starts, recording 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Thibodeaux as the news becomes available.