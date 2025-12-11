T.J. Watt At Hospital Undergoing Evaluation For Lung Issue

Per Burt Lauten, the Steelers announced OLB T.J. Watt is currently at the hospital and undergoing evaluation for a lung issue.

Lauten issued the following statement regarding Watt:

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday. He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night’s game vs. Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Adam Schefter reports that Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility on Wednesday.

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news becomes available.