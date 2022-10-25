Teams Have Discussed Potential Trades For Broncos WR K.J. Hamler

Jordan Schultz reports that NFL teams have “quietly discussed” potential trades for Broncos WR K.J. Hamler more than WR Jerry Jeudy.

Schutz explains that the asking price for Jeudy would be much higher than Hamler at this point and teams view Hamler as a “legit vertical threat.”

There are receivers available in free agency right now but Schultz says that Hamler could give a team a dimension above what the free agents could offer.

As for Jeudy, Schultz adds that there hasn’t been any traction toward a deal.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamler has appeared in six games for the Broncos and caught five passes for 113 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He has also rushed for 14 yards on one carry.