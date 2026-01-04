Teams Researching Philip Rivers As Potential Head Coach Candidate This Cycle

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, several sources have indicated that Colts QB Philip Rivers is sparking interest as a potential head coaching candidate this year.

Rapoport says teams have been doing background research on Rivers and he should have at least one opportunity to interview with a team — if he wants it.

He notes Rivers was sparking some interest last year but the quarterback hasn’t been willing to engage with mutual interest so far. His comeback this year could change things potentially.

Rivers was coaching high school football in Alabama before unretiring this year and has indicated he’ll be going back to that after this season is over.

Rapoport notes he was asked about taking a broadcasting job by Kay Adams this week and he seemed far more interested in coaching.

“I’ve not ruled it out,” Rivers said. “But every opportunity that’s been close to coming or has come up just hasn’t felt right. … The one thing I’ve loved since I was however old playing this game and being now as a coach is I’ve been able to have some impact on the score. You might be good at it, talking about it, but I have nothing to do with the outcome of this game.”

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020, and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football before a surprise return with the Colts at the end of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Rivers appeared in three games and completed 58 of 92 pass attempts (63 percent) for 544 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 247 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 63,440 yards, 425 touchdowns and 212 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more on Rivers as the news is available.