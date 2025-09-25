Terry McLaurin Unlikely To Require Surgery On Quad Injury

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is unlikely to require surgery on his quad injury, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

McLaurin exited last week’s game and the injury at the time was considered significant. It’s unclear how much time he will miss but avoiding surgery could go a long way in keeping him off of IR.

McLaurin, 30, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2025, McLaurin appeared in three games for the Commanders and caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 149 yards.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.