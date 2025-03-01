Texans & Broncos Not Expected To Make Trade Offer For Deebo Samuel, Commanders Team To Watch?

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is interested in playing for the Broncos and Texans.

However, Russini says neither team is expected to make a trade offer to San Francisco for Samuel.

Russini believes the Commanders could end up being a real landing spot for Samuel, considering they have plenty of cap space and could use some receiver help.

49ers GM John Lynch said they intend to honor Samuel’s trade request this offseason, so odds are good he’ll have a new team in the coming weeks.

Ian Rapoport confirms a lot of this and says there “for sure” will be interest in Samuel this offseason. Rapoport also singles out the Commanders due to his ties to GM Adam Peters.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Samuel as the news is available.