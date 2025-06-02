Texans CB Ronald Darby Retiring

According to Adam Schefter, Texans CB Ronald Darby has informed the team he plans to retire.

The veteran corner signed on with Houston this offseason but evidently had a change of heart and is ready to hang up the cleats.

Darby, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

From there, Darby signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in 2023. Darby then signed a two-year deal with Jacksonville last offseason but was let go after just a season. He caught on with the Texans in March.

In 2024, Darby appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 46 tackles, including three tackles for loss and nine pass deflections.

For his career, Darby appeared in 118 games over 10 seasons with six different teams. He recorded 447 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery, eight interceptions and 106 pass deflections.