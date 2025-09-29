Texans & Chargers Discussed Trade For OT Cam Robinson In Late August

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans and Chargers discussed a potential trade involving LT Cam Robinson at the end of August.

Houston and Los Angeles ultimately agreed on a deal for reserve OT Austin Deculus instead, with the Chargers sending a 2027 seventh-round selection to the Texans for Deculus. The Chargers were looking for more depth at tackle after losing LT Rashawn Slater for the year on August 7.

The Texans traded Robinson to the Browns today for a swap of late-round picks in 2027, turning a seventh into a sixth.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

He was in the final year of that deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings for a package that included a fourth-round pick.

When testing free agency this offseason, Robinson opted to sign a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Texans.

In 2024, Robinson started seven games for the Jaguars and 10 games for the Vikings, all at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in three games with one start for the Texans.