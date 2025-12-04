Texans Claim DB Ja’Marcus Ingram Off Waivers From Bills

The Houston Texans have claimed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram off waivers from the Bills, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Ingram was claimed in correspondence with Houston placing DT Tim Settle on injured reserve.

Buffalo waived Ingram to make room for CB Darius Slay, who is now contemplating his future in the league.

Ingram, 28, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo following the 2022 NFL Draft. He went back and forth between the practice squad and active roster from 2022 to 2024, signing futures deals each year.

Ingram spent the 2025 season on the active roster but was waived in early December.

In 2025, Ingram has appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded six total tackles.