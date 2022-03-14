Texans Claiming CB Reggie Robinson From Cowboys

Field Yates reports that the Texans are claiming CB Reggie Robinson off of waivers from the Cowboys.

Robinson, 24, was a four-year starter at Tulsa and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2019. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 123 pick in the 2020 draft.

Robinson was in the second year of his four-year, $4,024,271 rookie contract that included a $729,271 signing bonus.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle and forced fumble.