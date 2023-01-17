Texans Complete HC Interview With Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

The Houston Texans announced they have completed their interview with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.

We have completed an interview with Ejiro Evero for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/HtiSoVtxQ8 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 17, 2023

The list of candidates for the Texans so far includes:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Interviewed)

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.