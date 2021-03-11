Texans Create $6.53M Of Cap Room By Reworking WR Brandin Cooks’ Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans restructured the contract of WR Brandin Cooks in recent days and in turn created $6.53 million of cap space.

This is somewhat interesting, considering that there was speculation that Cooks could, once again, be available for trade this offseason. However, it appears as though he’s a part of the team’s plans moving forward.

Cooks, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans last year.

In 2020, Cooks appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards receiving and six touchdowns.