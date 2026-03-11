Texans Cut DL Mario Edwards With Failed Physical

The Houston Texans officially released DL Mario Edwards with a failed physical designation, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Edwards suffered a ruptured pectoral muscle in December and missed the rest of Houston’s season.

Edwards, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2024, then returned on a two-year, $9.5 million deal last offseason. He finished the year on injured reserve.

In 2025, Edwards appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 13 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.