Texans DE Ali Gaye Suffered Major Knee Injury

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that an MRI showed Texans DE Ali Gaye suffered a major knee injury in the team’s joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Wilson adds that the severity of the damage will require a long recovery time. Gaye and Texans RT Braden Smith were carted off on Wednesday, though Smith’s plantar fascia injury isn’t believed to be major.

Gaye, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2023. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Texans signed him to a futures deal in 2024, but he was cut loose coming out of the preseason, once again. The Titans quickly claimed him, and he spent 2024 on the active roster before being waived and spending the 2025 season on their practice squad.

He was then waived following the 2026 draft to make room for the incoming class and claimed by the Texans.

In 2025, Gaye appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded one tackle.

We’ll have more on Gaye as the news becomes available.