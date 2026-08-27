Texans OT Braden Smith Suffered Plantar Fascia Injury, Not Considered Major

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Texans OT Braden Smith suffered a plantar fascia injury on Wednesday, but it’s not considered to be major.

Rapoport adds Smith isn’t expected to miss much time, as it’s not a long-term injury, but he was clear “it’s not nothing.”

Smith was carted off from practice on Wednesday along with DE Ali Gaye in a joint practice with the Panthers.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract, which included a $3,311,772 signing bonus, when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension.

He signed a two-year deal worth $20 million, with a maximum value of $25 million, in March, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Colts, making one start at right tackle.