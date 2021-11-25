Texans Designate C Justin Britt To Return From IR

The Houston Texans announced that they are designating veteran C Justin Britt to return from injured reserve.
OL Justin Britt has been Designated for Return.
Britt, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.
Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him. He later re-joined the Texans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Britt has appeared in and started six games for the Texans at center.
