Texans Expected To Explore Adding Top Free Agent Running Back

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are expected to explore the high-end RB market in free agency this offseason.

Houston RB Joe Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a foot injury that still remains a mystery, and Wilson says the Texans are “widely expected” to part ways with him via a failed physical to save $8.5 million.

In our 2026 Top 100 Free Agents list, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker, Jets RB Breece Hall, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne and Panthers RB Rico Dowdle are among the top options. Although the Texans inquired about Hall during the deadline, the Jets are expected to use a tag on him if they cannot reach a long-term deal.

Wilson also mentions Houston isn’t expected to retain RB Nick Chubb either, meaning Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan are the only healthy options under contract for 2026.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

