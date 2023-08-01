Texans Expected To Place FB Troy Hairston On IR With Herniated Disk

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans FB Troy Hairston suffered a herniated disk in his back and is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

This will end Hairston’s 2023 season.

Hariston, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Texans.

Hairston was able to make the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Hairston appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught five passes for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.