Texans Expected To Sign LB Cory Littleton, Pending Physical

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are hosting LB Cory Littleton on a free agent visit with the expectation he’ll sign a contract once he passes a physical.

Texans GM Nick Caserio loves loading up on cheap veteran linebackers and Littleton fits the bill.

Littleton, 29, is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington signed by the Rams in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,635 million contract before returning to the Rams on a one-year restricted deal worth $3,095,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed in 2020. Las Vegas released him after two seasons and he eventually caught on with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2022, Littleton appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a half sack and two passes defended.